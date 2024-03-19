3 stabbed, 1 shot in 'chaotic' fight outside Salt Lake City funeral home: Police

Two others were also injured in the incident, authorities said.

Three people were stabbed and one person was shot after a fight broke out outside a funeral home in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, authorities said.

Police received multiple reports around 1:30 p.m. MT of people injured downtown, according to Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson Brent Weisberg.

Officers found four people with injuries outside and near the funeral home -- three with minor to serious stab wounds and a shooting victim who is in critical condition, Weisberg said.

Police respond to a stabbing and shooting incident in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 19, 2024. KTVX

There was an event at the funeral home involving a "large" number of attendees when the incident occurred outside, he said.

"There was some sort of fight that broke out that resulted in the stabbings and subsequently that shooting," Weisberg said, describing it as a "very chaotic scene."

Several witnesses also called 911 to report a vehicle potentially involved in the incident that left the funeral home at a "high rate of speed," according to Weisberg.

An officer stopped the vehicle several blocks away from the funeral home. Two occupants were taken to area hospitals with minor physical injuries and a third was detained for questioning, Weisberg said.

A firearm was located inside the vehicle, according to Weisberg. Police are working to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle to collect the weapon, he said.

Police respond to a stabbing and shooting incident in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 19, 2024. Salt Lake City Police Department

Police believe all six injured people were attending the event at the funeral home, Weisberg said.

Detectives are working to determine who was involved in the stabbing and shooting incident, he said, describing it as a "very complex investigation."

"At this point, we have not been able to determine the motive for this nor have we been able to determine ... how many people were considered suspects or victims," Weisberg said.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, Weisberg said.

No additional details on those injured were immediately available.