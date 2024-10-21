"What we have here today is a terrible, terrible tragedy."

Baby shot and killed by toddler who got hold of loaded gun in parked car: Police

A baby was shot and killed by a toddler who got hold of a loaded gun while they were in a parked car and pulled the trigger, police said.

The shooting occurred Monday in a parking lot near a medical center in San Antonio, Texas.

Police respond to a shooting in a parking lot in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024. KSAT

Three children and a woman were in the vehicle, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. The children -- ages 3, 2 and either 10 or 11 months -- were in the back of the vehicle, he said.

One of the older children got hold of a loaded long gun that was in the very rear of the vehicle and "accidentally pulled the trigger," shooting the youngest child, the chief said.

"What we have here today is a terrible, terrible tragedy," McManus said at a press briefing Monday.

No additional details on the incident were released.

The shooting remains under investigation.