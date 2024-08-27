2 injured in fiery, head-on collision involving vehicle, school bus: Police

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.

Two people were injured, including a student, after a vehicle collided head-on with a school bus in California in a fiery crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. PT Tuesday in Santa Cruz County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Heavy smoke is seen after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Santa Cruz County, California, Aug. 27, 2024. Aerin Murphy Broaddus

A man driving a Kia Forte northbound on Green Valley Road began traveling in the southbound lane "for reasons under investigation," CHP said in a press release.

A "head-on crash occurred between the Kia and the school bus," CHP said.

The collision caused a fire and firefighters from CAL FIRE and the Pajaro Valley Fire District responded. Extensive fire damage could be seen to the front of the bus following the crash.

A 13-year-old girl on the school bus was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, CHP said.

The 28-year-old driver of the Kia was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, CHP said.

Firefighters responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a school bus in Santa Cruz County, California, Aug. 27, 2024. CAL FIRE

Firefighters responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a school bus in Santa Cruz County, California, Aug. 27, 2024. CAL FIRE

The driver of the school bus, which had 43 children on board, was uninjured, CHP said.

It is unclear what speed the Kia and school bus were traveling at, CHP said.

"The cause of the crash is still under investigation," CHP said. "It is not believed that alcohol and/or drugs are factors in this crash."

The aftermath after a vehicle collided head-on with a school bus in Santa Cruz County, California, Aug. 27, 2024. KSBW

The bus was transporting students to Aptos junior and high schools, according to a Pajaro Valley Unified School District official.

"Immediate evacuation of all students took place, with first responders arriving promptly," Jenny Im, the school district's chief business officer, said in a letter to families. "Our bus driver and transportation department staff acted swiftly in response."

Im said the incident "has understandably shaken all students involved," while noting that the district is providing counseling services at both schools.