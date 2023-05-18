Satellite images show extensive destruction in Ukraine's embattled city of Bakhmut

Photos of neighborhoods almost wiped out show the toll of the war on the city.

The embattled city of Bakhmut has been the center of a long and intense fight, with neither Russian nor Ukrainian forces making much ground.

Gains have been measured in meters rather than miles and both sides have suffered a significant number of casualties.

"Ukrainians have not given up their defense of Bakhmut and the Russians haven’t given up their attempts to take Bakhmut," White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said. "Every single day, the lines change back and forth. I mean, sometimes block by block."

Satellite images taken in May 2022 and 2023 reveal the level of destruction on the city.

The city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, May 8, 2022. Satellite image 2023 Maxar Technologies

The city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, May 15, 2023. Satellite image 2023 Maxar Technologies

Apartment buildings and a school

Rows of apartment buildings, schools and other buildings have been wiped out from the relentless bombardments. Tree-line streets and parks, once green, are now a reddish-brown.

Burning buildings fill the sky with black smoke. Ukraine’s military claims recent advancement even though Russia still controls the majority of the ruined city’s areas.

Burning buildings in Bakhmut, Ukraine, May 15, 2023. Satellite image 2023 Maxar Technologies

A theater and stores

University buildings and a radio tower

School Number 12 and apartment buildings