Satellite images show extensive destruction in Ukraine's embattled city of Bakhmut

The embattled city of Bakhmut has been the center of a long and intense fight, with neither Russian nor Ukrainian forces making much ground.
Gains have been measured in meters rather than miles and both sides have suffered a significant number of casualties.
"Ukrainians have not given up their defense of Bakhmut and the Russians haven’t given up their attempts to take Bakhmut," White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said. "Every single day, the lines change back and forth. I mean, sometimes block by block."
Satellite images taken in May 2022 and 2023 reveal the level of destruction on the city.
Apartment buildings and a school
Rows of apartment buildings, schools and other buildings have been wiped out from the relentless bombardments. Tree-line streets and parks, once green, are now a reddish-brown.
Burning buildings fill the sky with black smoke. Ukraine’s military claims recent advancement even though Russia still controls the majority of the ruined city’s areas.
A theater and stores
University buildings and a radio tower
School Number 12 and apartment buildings