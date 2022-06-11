Scorching heat expected in Southwest: Texas, Oklahoma under advisories

Temperatures in the Southwest are expected to be above 100 degrees Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees Saturday in the Southwest including in Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada.

Nearly all of Texas and Oklahoma are under heat advisories. There are excessive heat warnings for much of Arizona and Southern California.

Phoenix reached a record-high temperature of 113 degrees Friday and could reach or break its record of 114 degrees on Saturday, set in 1918.

There is also an elevated fire danger on Saturday due to the heat and dry weather.

Dry thunderstorms -- storms that deliver lots of lightning and no considerable rainfall -- are possible across New Mexico and Colorado. The lightning could also raise the risk of wildfires.

Flood watches are in effect for Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and in Montana.

Cooler temperatures are expected in the Northwest over the weekend.

In the East, the weather is expected to be relatively quiet, with no active alerts from Maine to Florida.

The chance of severe weather is focused on a small area from Omaha, Nebraska through Kansas City, Missouri. Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible Saturday in that area.

ABC News' Dan Amarante contributed to this report.