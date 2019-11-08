Sculpture honoring trans, gender nonconforming communities unveiled in New York City

Nov 7, 2019, 7:16 PM ET
PHOTO: A view of the sculpture by Rubem Robierb dedicated to the transgender GNC community In NYCs Tribeca Park, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York City.PlayNoam Galai/Getty Images
WATCH News headlines today: Nov. 7, 2019

Artist Rubem Robierb’s sleek white sculpture of massive butterfly wings certainly makes a statement.

"In tribute to the strength and bravery of the trans [and gender nonconforming] community, ‘Dandara’ has an important message and meaning," Robierb said at the unveiling on Monday in New York City. "I felt that New York City was a place to showcase this on a public scale."

PHOTO: A view of the sculpture by Rubem Robierb dedicated to the transgender GNC community In NYCs Tribeca Park, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images
A view of the sculpture by Rubem Robierb dedicated to the transgender GNC community In NYC's Tribeca Park, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York City.

Robierb named the piece "Dandara," after a 42-year-old transgender woman who was brutally attacked and murdered in Fortaleza, Brazil, in 2017.

(MORE: LA Police work to track down owners of stolen art)
PHOTO: Mark Hartnett and Rubem Robierb attend as Rubem Robierb unveils a new sculpture dedicated to the transgender GNC community In NYCs Tribeca Park, in Partnership with Mastercard, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images
Mark Hartnett and Rubem Robierb attend as Rubem Robierb unveils a new sculpture dedicated to the transgender GNC community In NYC's Tribeca Park, in Partnership with Mastercard, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York City.

The 10-foot-high fiberglass wings are13 feet long and 4 feet wide and are fixed on a steel and concrete base, where there is a place for viewers to position themselves between the butterfly wings. The piece was designed for the public to interact with the sculpture.

The sculpture will be on display at Tribeca Park from Nov. 4, 2019 to May 4, 2020.