SeaQuest, aquarium chain facing allegations of animal abuse, closes Fort Worth location

SeaQuest, the aquarium chain facing multiple allegations of animal abuse and human injury and at the center of an ABC News investigation earlier this year, has closed its location in Fort Worth, Texas, according to multiple animal rights advocate groups and local reports.

As of Monday, a sign on the door to the SeaQuest facility at the Ridgmar Mall in Fort Worth states that the aquarium is closed to the public, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Another handwritten note instructs employees to leave their shirts and badges at the door, according to the local outlet.

The SeaQuest website also no longer includes the Fort Worth location, and a search online lists the storefront as permanently closed.

This latest closure comes as the aquarium business faces mounting scrutiny from animal rights organizations, lawmakers, and the public over the quality of care it provided to its animals.

An investigation of state and federal documents by ABC News in February found that SeaQuest has been cited more than 80 times in the past five years by several government agencies -- including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection -- for issues ranging from alleged human injuries, potential disease hazards, the inadequate care of animals and, in some cases, conditions that led to animal deaths.

In many of the locations, the animals do not have access to sunlight, fresh air, any sort of natural habitat, or "space for them to express any kind of natural behaviors," Debbie Leahy, a senior strategist of captive wildlife for the Humane Society of the United States, told ABC News.

Alex Gamez, the Texas state director of the Humane Society of the United States, also released a statement, urging SeaQuest "to send all the animals neglected in their care to accredited sanctuaries, rather than to other SeaQuest locations or similar attractions."

The ABC News investigation earlier this year was done collaboration with affiliate stations KXTV, KSTP and KTNV and reported issues at several SeaQuest locations, including allegations of otters past due for rabies vaccinations at the SeaQuest facility in Roseville, Minnesota; numerous animal deaths in Woodbridge, New Jersey; and complaints by former employees that animals were being starved and severely neglected in Folsom, California.

"It's really our hope that the closure in Fort Worth reflects an increase in public awareness about how awful SeaQuest aquariums are for animals," Leahy said. "Animals are suffering. They're dying. People are being injured during interactions."

Last month, U.S. Rep Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) introduced the Cold-blooded Animal Research and Exhibition Act, a bill intended to improve the health and safety of animal exhibition sites. The legislation would amend the Animal Welfare Act to ensure that the existing standards set under federal law for the humane care, treatment, and exhibition of some warm-blooded animals are extended to cover additional warm blooded and cold-blooded animals.

"My office has received complaints from dozens of Minnesotans reporting unsafe environments at such interactive facilities, including one in Roseville, but most of the species that are being exploited there are not currently protected under the AWA." McCollum said.

A text message sent to Fort Worth staff on Monday afternoon, which was obtained by KTSP, states that a "challenging decision" to close that location was made.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Fort Worth Police Department had started an investigation into claims of animal cruelty and neglect in August, but it was closed at the end of September after it was determined that the police department was not the right agency to lead the investigation.

The number of SeaQuest facilities across the nation have dwindled since ABC’s investigation in February; at the time of publication, there were seven stores open. The Fort Worth SeaQuest store closing now leaves five still open, several of which are still facing challenges of their own.

In June, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection filed a 32-page notice of violation against the SeaQuest facility located at the Woodbridge Center Mall. The agency ordered SeaQuest to immediately change its practices, including ceasing all unauthorized interactions, and pay a $2,500 penalty.

SeaQuest told ABC News earlier this year that many of the animals at its Woodbridge location were rescues and were acquired in poor health. The company "worked diligently to rescue" the animals but several were "too unhealthy to save," SeaQuest said.

In July 2024, more than a dozen former employees of the SeaQuest location in Folsom, California, came forward to ABC's Sacramento affiliate KXTV with allegations of neglect at that location.

One employee alleged that more than 1,000 animals and fish had died since the 2018 opening of the Folsom location. Another employee alleged that deceased animals were not documented. SeaQuest has denied these allegations to KXTV.

SeaQuest CEO Vince Covino stepped down in August, six months after the ABC News investigation aired.

Covino made the announcement in a video sent to employees, saying he "loved connecting animals and humans" and would take a new job elsewhere, but did not specify where.

"I have so much love and have been through so many difficult things, as we've had our fair share of challenges," Covino said. "Some of those I've brought on myself just through mistakes, but as you know, always doing my best. I'm thrilled with the direction this company is moving going forward."

In a previous statement to ABC News, SeaQuest said that the health and safety of its animals is its top priority, but that "with hundreds of employees and thousands of animals, injury and [animal] mortality, though very rare, exist."

In past interviews, including one with Denver ABC affiliate KMGH in 2018, Covino said the vast majority of guests have a great experience at SeaQuest.

SeaQuest did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment on the Fort Worth closure and other controversies the company has faced over the past year, including the notice of violation filed by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the complaints received by the office U.S. Rep Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) about the facility in Roseville, Minnesota.

