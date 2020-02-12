Search intensifies for missing 6-year-old in South Carolina: 'I'm going crazy not knowing' First grader Faye Swetlik was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The family of a missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl is desperate to find her after she mysteriously disappeared in front of her own home.

First grader Faye Swetlik was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday. She had gotten off the school bus and was playing in front of her home in Cayce, just outside of Columbia, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

"I'm going crazy not knowing where she is," Faye’s grandmother, Ruth Collins, wrote on Facebook.

"Since 5 p.m. Monday afternoon law enforcement officers from multiple agencies have worked tirelessly around the clock," Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Public Safety Department said at a news conference Wednesday. "We are still exploring every possibility to bring her home."

Investigators who spent Tuesday going door-to-door in the area are back knocking on doors Wednesday, authorities said.

"Faye is a bubbly and happy little girl," her family said in a statement. "She’s not the type of kid that will up and walk away... Faye pays attention to her surroundings."

"We just want to find Faye and bring her home," the family said.

Community members gathered to pray for the little girl at Trinity Baptist Church Tuesday night.

"I want my baby back," Faye’s grandmother said at the church, reported ABC Columbia affiliate WOLO."You got to find her."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Faye Swetlik hotline at 803-205-4444