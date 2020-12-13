Search for Tennessee fugitives intensifies after kidnapping, burglary Two men escaped from a prison near the Tennesssee-Kentucky border Friday.

The search for two inmates who escaped from a Tennessee prison took on an added urgency after authorities said the men allegedly kidnapped a highway worker in the neighboring state of Kentucky and stole the pickup truck of a man who was found tied up in his house.

A manhunt for fugitives Robert Brown, who is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape, and Christopher Osteen, who is serving eight years for burglary, stretched into its third day on Sunday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

"Both should be considered armed and dangerous," the bureau said on Twitter, where they also posted booking photos of the two men who have now been placed on Tennessee's Most Wanted list.

Brown, 36, and Osteen, 34, escaped on Friday from the minimum security Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, about 2 hours northeast of Memphis and less than 15 minutes from the Kentucky border, officials said.

Brown and Osteen were discovered missing from the prison about 8:30 a.m. following an emergency prisoner count, officials said.

About 45 minutes after the prisoners were reported missing, the pair allegedly kidnapped a Fulton County, Kentucky, highway department worker from a boat ramp on the Mississippi River and forced the worker to go with them, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee.

The Kentucky highway employee was found safe just before 2 p.m. on Friday in his work truck off a highway in Henry County "where he was left by the escapees", according to the sheriff's office.

"From statements made by the victim, who was blindfolded, it was believed that another vehicle had been taken by the escapees at an unknown location," the sheriff's office statement reads.

About 2:38 a.m. on Saturday, a Henry County resident was found tied up in his house, sheriff's officials said. The victim told police that after entering his home and tying him up around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, the fugitives allegedly stole his red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck, officials said.

The stolen truck remained missing on Sunday, authorities said.

The Kentucky State Police sent out an advisory asking residents in the western part of the state to be on the lookout for the escaped inmates and to immediately report any suspicious activity, as the fugitives were also suspected in several burglaries and thefts.