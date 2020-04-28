Transcript for Bledsoe Correctional Complex one of the hardest hit in the nation by COVID-19

We don't know that at least 576. Inmates at the Bledsoe county correctional complex have tested positive for coup in nineteen has any. Confirmation been shared with you doctor asked to why this particular prison. Has had such an overwhelming number of cases comes case to the total that we're seeing right now. Comfortable. Or goes asking the question really comes back to the community. That is the folks that work. Prison system saying this social distancing. The degree. Paying to subscribe. These numbers appeared in the New York Times as one of the hardest hit prisons by the virus in the country Bledsoe also ranked number two in the articles countrywide code in nineteen hot spots these numbers have pike no mayor Philip Cagle concerned about those who can come and go from the prison and what might spread in the rest of the community. Question I would have his hand me the employees. Have been tested positive. And how many of those employees or from Bledsoe. T got told us 37 prison employees statewide tested positive for the virus so far. We asked doctor Williams if they would ever release where these employees lived. That perception is this guy in this fact that where it will actually start it's not. His. Out. Community it isn't exact the other way around leaving county leaders to wonder how much their community was truly affected.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.