Search underway for missing person in Utah's Zion National Park following flash flood

More than 20 search and rescue team members are looking for the missing person.

Following a flash flood, the Zion National Park search and rescue team is continuing to search for a missing person. The park's Narrows and Riverside Walk remain closed on Saturday as the search for the missing person continues, according to park officials.

The National Park Service received a report late Friday evening of a missing person. The search for that person is ongoing and NPS has more than 20 search and rescue team members in the field looking for them, according to Zion spokesman Jonathan Shafer.

Authorities have not yet named the missing hiker.

NPS initially received multiple reports of park visitors being swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows in the Zion Canyon at around 2:15 p.m. on Friday. When that report was received, NPS rangers immediately dispatched to the scene to assess the situation and began mobilizing additional resources for a large-scale response, according to Shafer.

Park Rangers hiked up Riverside Walk on several acres on high ground were isolated by water. Rangers spoke with those visitors and directed them to stay in place, according to Shafer.

More than 20 park rangers and members of the search and rescue team deployed with floatation devices and ropes in an attempt to reach visitors who might be in the water, according to Shafer.

Rangers interviewed every group that was heading out of Riverside Walk to ensure that they did not have a missing member of their party and rescuers remained along the side of the river with floatation devices and ropes, according to Shafer.

NPS could not elaborate on the number of people rescued yesterday or on any additional details regarding the missing individual.

The park's trail crew is also assessing the Emerald Pools and Kayenta trails following the storm, according to Zion's website.