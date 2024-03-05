Sen. Bob Menendez and wife face new obstruction charges in bribery case

The new charges appear to result from co-defendant Jose Uribe's guilty plea.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife faced new obstruction allegations and charges Tuesday in a superseding indictment filed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

The superseding indictment charges the senator and Nadine Menendez with new counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice related to their alleged attempts to cover up the bribe payments the senator is accused of taking from several New Jersey businessmen.

The pair allegedly instructed their attorneys at the time to tell federal investigators they thought a mortgage payment on Nadine Menendez’s house and a payment for her Mercedes-Benz were loans when, in fact, prosecutors said they knew the payments were bribes.

The new accusations appear to result from last week's guilty plea of co-defendant Jose Uribe, who admitted to providing Nadine Menendez with a Mercedes-Benz convertible in exchange for the senator's help.

When Menendez and his wife learned of the federal investigation in 2022, prosecutors said they sought to cover up the bribe payments.

"In truth and in fact, as Menendez well knew, Menendez had learned of both the mortgage company payment and the car payments prior to 2022, and that they were not loans but bribe payments," the superseding indictment said.

The senator, his wife and other defendants previously pleaded not guilty to charges in the bribery case. The trial was scheduled for May.