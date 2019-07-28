Separate shark attacks injure 2 men on Florida's eastern coast

Jul 28, 2019, 2:37 AM ET
PHOTO: Frank ORourke, 23, shows off his bandaged right arm after he was bitten by a shark while surfing in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., on Saturday, July 27, 2019.PlayCourtesy Frank O'Rourke
WATCH Boater attacked, possibly by a shark, near Miami Beach

Two separate shark attacks injured beachgoers on Florida's eastern shore just an hour apart from each other on Saturday.

Interested in Sharks?

Add Sharks as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Sharks news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Sharks
Add Interest

Both men are expected to be OK, officials said.

(MORE: Great white shark drags fishing boat for 2 miles: 'Everybody was just amazed')

Frank O'Rourke, 23, said he was surfing at Jacksonville Beach Saturday when a shark jumped out of the water and bit him.

"I felt something jump out of the water and latch onto my arm by my elbow," he told Jacksonville ABC affiliate WJXX. "It just grabbed onto me and thrashed in the water and swam away."

PHOTO: Frank ORourke, 23, shows off his bandaged right arm after he was bitten by a shark while surfing in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Courtesy Frank ORourke
Frank O'Rourke, 23, shows off his bandaged right arm after he was bitten by a shark while surfing in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

O'Rourke, who has been surfing at the location since he was a child, said he sees sharks at Jacksonville Beach regularly, but had never been bitten by one.

He said the shark was small, but it left a long, bloody bite wound on his right arm. O'Rourke was not taken to the hospital, and was instead treated on scene.

(MORE: Boater attacked, possibly by a shark, near Miami Beach)

"If it's your time, it's your time," he told WJXX. "If the [sharks] want you, they want you. You're more likely to get struck by lightning than killed by a shark. I'm going to buy a lottery ticket."

He said he plans to be back in the water as soon as the injury heals.

PHOTO: Frank ORourke, 23, shows off the bite wound on his right arm after he was bitten by a shark while surfing in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Courtesy Frank ORourke
Frank O'Rourke, 23, shows off the bite wound on his right arm after he was bitten by a shark while surfing in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

But O'Rourke was not the only one attacked on Saturday.

William Angell, 49, was boogie boarding at New Smyrna Beach, about 90 minutes south of Jacksonville, when he was attacked by a shark, as well.

The shark bit Angell, who was visiting from Arizona, on his right thigh at about 4:30 p.m. The injury was not considered serious.

(MORE: Scientists discover new species of tiny shark that glows in the dark)

"Victim received lacerations to the right thigh from one strike. The shark was not seen," Volusia County officials said in a release. "The victim was treated on scene and was not transported by ambulance."

Officials said he drove himself to Bert Fish Medical Center in nearby Edgewater, Florida, for further treatment.

ABC News' Devin Villacis and Jason Volack contributed to this report.