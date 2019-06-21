Severe weather possible in Heartland, as Southwest braces for more heat

Jun 21, 2019, 6:57 AM ET
PHOTO: Chris Smith makes his way through floodwaters to the Macedonia Baptist Church in Westville, N.J., Thursday, June 20, 2019. PlayAP Photo/Matt Rourke
The storm system that brought all the severe weather and flooding rain for the eastern U.S. will finally move into the Atlantic Ocean on Friday.

Storms delivered 70 mph winds to Columbia, South Carolina, where one man was killed by a falling tree. In the last week, 6 to 10 inches of rain has fallen and created flooding from the Plains to the Northeast.

A new storm system will move into the Heartland on Friday, bringing a new threat for severe storms.

PHOTO: Severe weather is possible throughout the Heartland on Friday. ABC News
Severe weather is possible throughout the Heartland on Friday.

Nearly 23 million Americans across 15 states are at risk for more severe weather from the Northern Plains through the Tennessee River Valley.

The main threat will be damaging wind and hail, but a few isolated tornadoes are possible.

Storms will continue into the weekend with very heavy rain for the already very soggy Heartland. More flooding is to be expected from Oklahoma to Illinois this weekend.

PHOTO: Heavy rain could cause more flooding in the already water-logged central U.S. ABC News
Heavy rain could cause more flooding in the already water-logged central U.S.

Rising heat, fire danger

Hot, dry conditions, along with gusty winds, will continue in the Southwest on Friday. Wind gusts across the Southwest could reach up to 50 mph.

The conditions are bad news outside of Phoenix, where a major wildfire has increased to over 50,000 acres and prompted evacuations to 250 homes.

Heat advisories are in place across the South, where it will feel like it's nearly 110 degrees with the humidity.

PHOTO: The heat index will be over 100 degrees across the southern U.S. on Friday. ABC News
The heat index will be over 100 degrees across the southern U.S. on Friday.