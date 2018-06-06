Severe weather likely across northern US for next several days

Several storm systems will be moving through the Rockies and the Midwest over the next several days producing severe storms each day through Friday.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

There were nearly 60 damaging storm reports from the Dakotas to the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, including a major hail storm near Dallas and 60 mph winds in Louisiana.

Severe storms are expected Wednesday from the Rockies into the Midwest. The biggest threat will be damaging winds of more than 60 mph, golf ball-size or larger hail and a few isolated tornadoes.

ABC News

On Thursday, severe weather will continue into the High Plains from Montana into the Dakotas and Nebraska where damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible.