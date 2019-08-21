Severe weather threatens major Northeast cities

Aug 21, 2019, 6:38 AM ET
PHOTO: People look toward the Washington Monument from the Jefferson Memorial during a thunder storm in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.PlayAlastair Pike/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH News headlines today: Aug. 20, 2019

Severe storms moved through the Plains and Midwest on Tuesday, bringing three tornadoes in Iowa, a 73 mph wind gust at Indianapolis International Airport and flash flooding from heavy rain in Washington, D.C.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

On Wednesday, severe storms will move into Philadelphia, New York City and Boston with damaging winds and the possibility of flash flooding. Large hail and even the slight chance for an isolated tornado are possible in New England.

PHOTO: Severe storms are possible in the Northeast on Wednesday. ABC News
Severe storms are possible in the Northeast on Wednesday.

Summer heat

Seven states in the South from Texas to Tennessee are on alert for dangerous heat and humidity on Wednesday. The heat Index will be near 110 degrees in some areas.

PHOTO: The heat index in the South will hover around 100 degrees on Wednesday. ABC News
The heat index in the South will hover around 100 degrees on Wednesday.

Some of this heat will sneak into the Northeast, where a heat advisory has been issued from Delaware to New York, as the heat index could reach 95 to 100 degrees.

PHOTO: Temperatures will be hot and humid in the Northeast on Wednesday ahead of potential severe storms. ABC News
Temperatures will be hot and humid in the Northeast on Wednesday ahead of potential severe storms.

In the Southwest, heat warnings continue as temperatures reach close to 120 degrees in some areas.

Phoenix could break a record high Wednesday at 114 degrees, while Palm Springs, California, could get close to its record at 116 degrees.

PHOTO: Excessive heat warnings are in place in the Southwest, where Phoenix could see a record-high temperature on Wednesday. ABC News
Excessive heat warnings are in place in the Southwest, where Phoenix could see a record-high temperature on Wednesday.