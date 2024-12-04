Kash Patel, Trump's pick to lead FBI, hit with Iranian cyberattack, sources say

The FBI director nominee Kash Patel was hit with what is believed to be a cyberattack emanating from Iran on Tuesday, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated his longtime ally Patel on Saturday after announcing he planned on firing FBI director Christopher Wray.

Patel has been a staunch supporter of Trump for years and served in his first administration in a number of roles.

Former Chief of Staff to the United States Secretary of Defense Kash Patel speaks during a campaign rally for former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 24, 2024. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

"Kash Patel was a key part of the first Trump administration's efforts against the terrorist Iranian regime and will implement President Trump’s policies to protect America from adversaries as the FBI Director," said Trump transition spokesman Alex Pfeiffer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.