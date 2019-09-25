A dog who was living in a Kansas shelter for more than 400 days has finally been adopted.

Interested in Animals? Add Animals as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Animals news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Queen, a 3-year-old terrier mix, was taken in on Tuesday by Tony Peluso, according to the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas.

A video of her exit showed shelter staff lined up outside as she walked to her new owners. Staff threw rose petals as Queen made her way.

"A royal sendoff fit for our very own Queen," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

Queen was living at the shelter longer than any other animal and didn’t have the easiest upbringing. She had an even harder time getting adopted.

Her story prompted Scott Poore, of Kansas City, to move in with her at the shelter in hopes he could bring attention to her story and help her get adopted. He had been living with her since Sept. 17.

"She's the world's sweetest dog," Poore had previously told ABC News. "She's not aggressive. She's not mean."

KMBC

He couldn't figure out exactly why she wasn't getting adopted, but thought it could be "a freak situation after a string of bad luck."

Poore told ABC News on Wednesday he’s grateful for the experience of living with Queen, but happy to be back home.

"I slept in my bed last night and I can’t even describe how good it felt," Poore said.