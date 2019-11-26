At least two people were reportedly injured in a shooting at a California mall on Monday evening.

Gunfire erupted during a fight between two groups of people inside the Valley Plaza Mall in the city of Bakersfield around 6 p.m. local time. A 20-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot, according to Fresno ABC station KFSN.

The gunman apparently fled the scene before police arrived and is still at large, KFSN reported.

ABC News has reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department, which did not immediately respond.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital, according to KFSN. Their conditions were unknown.