Shooting, car crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Pennsylvania following large fight: Police

First responders were on the scene when gunfire erupted, authorities said.

A man was killed and two others were injured early Sunday when a fight broke out at a large gathering in suburban Pittsburgh and gunfire erupted, police said.

The shooting victim who died was discovered in a car that crashed while attempting to flee the scene, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

The violence unfolded just before 4 a.m. Sunday when 911 callers notified police about a large disturbance on State Street in Clairton, about 15 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, authorities said.

Police investigate a shooting on Sept. 1, 2024, in Clairton, Pennsylvania that left one man dead and two others injured following what police described as a large fight. WTAE

When first responders got to the scene, they found numerous people fighting in the streets, police said.

"Multiple local police departments responded to the area to assist Clairton Police. Upon arrival they heard multiple shots fired in the crowd at 4:10 a.m.," the Allegheny County Police Department said in a statement.

During the barrage of gunfire, one man who suffered a gunshot wound attempted to flee in a car but ended up crashing on State Street, police said.

Two other victims were found shot at the scene. One man was shot in the leg while the other suffered a bullet wound to the arm, according to police.

The injured victims were treated at a local hospital, where they were both in stable condition, police said.

One person was detained at the scene, but no charges were announced.

The name of the man who was killed was not released.

Homicide detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department were investigating the shooting.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the fight that turned deadly.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at the Allegheny County Police Department at 833-ALL-TIPS.

ABC News' Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.