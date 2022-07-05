What we know about the victims of the July 4th Highland Park parade shooting

Six people were killed and over 30 injured in the shooting.

A gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring over 30, including children.

Five of the victims died at the scene of the shooting while one died at a hospital, according to officials.

NorthShore Highland Park Hospital admitted 25 people with gunshot wounds, 19 of whom were treated and discharged. The others were in "more serious condition," said Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of emergency preparedness.

The injured victims ranged in age from 8 to 85 years old, according to Temple. One child was taken to Evanston Hospital for further treatment and another was medevaced to the University of Chicago Hospital.

Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital said it received nine patients, including six gunshot victims. Five were discharged and the remaining four are in good or fair condition, according to the hospital.

Here's what we know so far about the people who were killed.

Jacki Sundheim

Jacki Sundheim, a dedicated congregant and worker at her synagogue, was shot and killed at the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, according to the synagogue, North Shore Congregation Israel.

In a statement, the synagogue, in Glencoe, Illinois, described Sundheim as a "beloved" staff member who spent her early days teaching preschool and her entire life worshipping at NSCI.

"There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki's death and sympathy for her family and loved ones," reads the statement.

Nicolas Toledo, 73

Nicolas Toledo, one of the victims in the shooting at the 4th of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, is pictured in an undated family photo. Toledo Family

Nicolas Toledo was one of the slain victims from the parade, according to his family.

"My grandpa was a funny man. He'd always joke around and be playful with his grandkids. He arrived [at] the U.S. in the '80s and worked around the Highland Park area for many years. He spent his last days swimming and fishing and being among family," Toledo's grandson David Toledo told ABC News in a statement.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds, Caroline Guthrie and Will McDuffie contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.