2-year-old's parents killed in Highland Park shooting

The toddler was reunited with his grandparents.

The parents of a 2-year-old child were killed in a mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, ABC News has learned.

Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were among seven people killed during Monday's massacre, City Manager Ghida Neukrich told ABC News.

They leave behind their son, Aiden McCarthy, who was separated from his parents during the shooting but was taken care of by members of the North Shore community. He was later reunited with his grandparents, the city manager said.

Suspected gunman Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, 21, was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Crimo allegedly fired more than 70 rounds from a high-powered rifle, similar to an AR-15, into the crowd, authorities said. At least 38 people were injured in the shooting.

Officials said that five people died at the scene of the massacre and one died at the hospital. A seventh victim died on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old suspect faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted.