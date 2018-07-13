A shooting of a reputed associated of the Bonnano crime family outside his home was captured on surveillance video released by the New York Police Department

The victim, whom police identified as Salvatore Zottola, 41, is seen in the video released today rolling on the street away from his minivan in an apparent attempt to avoid being shot by an gunman in a dark-colored sedan.

The unidentified assailant in the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday is then seen getting out of the passenger seat of the vehicle and shooting Zottola multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Zottola suffered several shots to his torso and left hand, as well as graze wounds to his head in the incident that occurred outside his sprawling home in the Bronx. He is hospitalized in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. He is not cooperating with police, police said.

Zottola’s 71-year old father, Sylvester, is a reputed crime figure who survived a stabbing last December, according to police.

The father was also arrested last month for firing at a man who pulled a gun on him outside his own Bronx home.

Both father and son are reputed to be affiliated with former Bonanno family boss Vincent “Vinny Gorgeous” Basciano, police said. Basciano is currently serving life in prison for a 2007 murder conviction.