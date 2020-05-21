2 shot at Arizona mall, 1 in custody: Police Glendale police are at the scene.

Two people were shot at an Arizona mall Wednesday night, the Glendale Police Department confirmed. One suspect is currently in custody.

The incident took place just before 8 p.m. local time at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, just outside Phoenix.

Glendale Police tweeted: "There are no more reports of any active shooting. One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot."

State Sen. Martín Quezada said he happened to be at the mall and witnessed the attack.

"I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims," he wrote on .

"I saw 2 victims with my own eyes," Quezada added. "Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details 'til I speak to police. I'm ok. Lots of shaken up people."

Indoor malls in Arizona began to reopen on May 16, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, azcentral.com reported. Outdoor malls reopened days prior.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.