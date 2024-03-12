'All by Myself' singer Eric Carmen dies at 74

The news was confirmed in a post on his website.

Eric Carmen, the singer/songwriter behind classics like "All by Myself," has died at 74.

The news was confirmed by his wife, Amy Carmen, in a post on his website.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen," the post read.

"Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend," the statement continued.

ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 10: American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and keyboardist Eric Carmen, former member of The Raspberries, performs at Alex Cooley's Electric Ballroom on November 10, 1975 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage) Tom Hill/WireImage

"It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy," the statement read.

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn the music star.

Carmen also wrote "Hungry Eyes," which was a hit from the "Dirty Dancing" soundtrack. He was also a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist for the 1970s group Raspberries, whose hit song "Go All the Way," was used in the soundtrack for the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film.

