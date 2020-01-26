South Carolina bar shooting leaves at least 2 dead, 5 injured The incident occurred at Mac’s Lounge, a bar in Hartsville, South Carolina.

A shooting at a bar in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and five more injured.

The incident occurred at Mac’s Lounge, a live music venue in Hartsville, South Carolina, early Sunday morning, according to Coroner Todd Hardee who spoke to ABC News’ Florence, South Carolina affiliate WPDE.

Police on the scene of a fatal shooting at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville, S.C., Jan. 26, 2020. WPDE

The motive behind the shooting is currently unknown but authorities said they would be releasing more information to the public on Sunday.

The identities and conditions of those injured also remain unknown but Hardee said that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) would help process the crime scene.

Police on the scene of a fatal shooting at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville, S.C., Jan. 26, 2020. WPDE

Mac’s Lounge is located about 25 miles northwest of Florence, South Carolina, and 40 miles south of the North Carolina state line.