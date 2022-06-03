South Florida braces for tropical storm Alex: What to expect on Friday

Rainfall rates could reach 3 inches per hour Friday night into Saturday.

ByEmily Shapiro and Max Golembo
June 03, 2022, 9:45 AM

A tropical storm warning is in effect in Miami, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach as South Florida braces for its first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

This tropical system is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Alex as it moves toward Florida on Friday.

PHOTO: A weather map shows the potential tropical storm path in the Gulf of Mexico, including Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida, June 3, 2022.
ABC News
PHOTO: A weather map shows the area under a tropical storm warning in southern Florida, June 3, 2022.
ABC News

Alex is forecast to land near Florida's west coast overnight.

PHOTO: A weather map shows the potential path of a tropical storm expected to cross over southern Florida, June 3, 2022.
ABC News

The biggest threat from this storm is flash flooding. Rainfall rates could reach a whopping 3 inches per hour Friday night into Saturday.

Most of South Florida is forecast to get 5 to 10 inches of rain, but some areas could see 10 to 15 inches of rain.

PHOTO: A weather map shows the rain forecast for southern Florida, June 3, 2022.
ABC News

Gusty winds of 40 to 55 mph are also expected.

PHOTO: A weather map shows the wind forecast for Saturday in southern Florida, June 3, 2022.
ABC News

But this storm should be fast-moving, leaving Florida by Saturday afternoon.

PHOTO: A weather map shows the area under the threat from a tropical storm for Saturday, forecast on June 3, 2022.
ABC News
