South Florida braces for possible tropical storm: Forecast

South Florida is bracing for a potential tropical storm as the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway.
There's an 80% chance for development into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
If this system becomes a tropical storm, its name will be Alex.
Many computer models show the system moving toward Florida by Friday night into Saturday.
Heavy rain -- up to 7 inches in some areas -- is expected in South Florida this weekend. Flash flooding is also possible.
These are the names up for use this hurricane season:
This comes days after Hurricane Agatha slammed Mexico, killing at least 11 people and causing massive flooding.