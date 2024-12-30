South Korean investigators seek to arrest President Yoon over martial law declaration

Officials are seeking to arrest him on insurrection and abuse of power charges.

ByLeah Sarnoff and Will Gretsky
December 29, 2024, 9:30 PM

South Korean investigators are seeking an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law, according to local reports.

A joint investigation team reportedly announced on Monday they sought the warrant on insurrection and abuse of power charges after Yoon ignored three summonses to appear for questioning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

