A Southern California sheriff's deputy who allegedly made up a story of being shot by a sniper outside his station has been fired, officials said on Wednesday.

"As of last night, Angel Reinosa is no longer employed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department or the County of Los Angeles," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced at a news conference on Wednesday.

Villanueva said he decided to take "swift" action after Reinosa, 21, a probationary deputy, allegedly admitted to investigators that the story of him being shot by a sniper on April 21 outside the sheriff's Lancaster station was a hoax.

The sheriff said the incident is now under criminal investigation.

Villanueva said Reinosa's motive for allegedly lying about being shot and a bulletproof vest saving his life remains under investigation.

"I cannot speculate on why he did what he did," Villanueva said.

