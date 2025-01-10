Here is the emergency assistance available to wildfire victims right now.

Help for Southern California wildfire victims: Where to find food and care resources

This story was originally published by KABC, an ABC owned and operated television station.

For SoCal fire victims, we know how critical access to food, water, shelter and mental health support is right now.

ABC7 is keeping an updated list of resources to help impacted communities. Submit tips to ABC7 Community Engagement.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 10, 2025. John Locher/AP

Residents can also call 211 for shelter, social and health service information.

David Muir anchors a special edition of "20/20" with continuing coverage of the deadly California fires. "American Catastrophe: LA Burning -- A Special Edition of 20/20" starts tonight at 9/8c on ABC.

Food Assistance

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is working with its network of more than 600 partner agencies to assess needs during the SoCal wildfire emergency.

If you need food assistance in Los Angeles County, check out this map to find food near you.

Some area restaurants are also offering free meals to evacuees and first responders:

Blaze Pizza -- Glendale : Free 11-inch pizzas in four cheese, pepperoni, Red Vine and Herbivore. Located at 3210 Glendale Galleria.

: Free 11-inch pizzas in four cheese, pepperoni, Red Vine and Herbivore. Located at 3210 Glendale Galleria. Crustacean , 468 N Bedford Dr., in Beverly Hills

, 468 N Bedford Dr., in Beverly Hills Dtown Pizzeria , 8424 Santa Monica Blvd #D, in West Hollywood

, 8424 Santa Monica Blvd #D, in West Hollywood Dudley Marke t, 9 Dudley Ave, in Venice

t, 9 Dudley Ave, in Venice Fiorelli Pizza , 1039 Abbot Kinney Blvd., in Venice

, 1039 Abbot Kinney Blvd., in Venice La Sorted's , 2847 Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles

, 2847 Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles Norms , participating locations

, participating locations Sonoritas Prime Tacos , 2004 Sawtelle Blvd. (West LA) and 1050 Flower St. (DTLA)

, 2004 Sawtelle Blvd. (West LA) and 1050 Flower St. (DTLA) Sora Craft Kitchen , 1109 E 12th St., in Los Angeles

, 1109 E 12th St., in Los Angeles Sunday Gravy , 1122 Centinela Ave., in Inglewood

, 1122 Centinela Ave., in Inglewood Yeastie Boys , multiple locations

, multiple locations Fatburger Food trucks -- Over the next several days, Fatburger, via its food truck, the "Fatmobile," will be serving up 10,000 meals to first responders and evacuees at first responder sites and shelters

Housing

To support residents who have been displaced from their homes or forced to evacuate by the wildfires, Airbnb is working with 211 LA, which serves Los Angeles County, to offer free, temporary housing.

Stays are completely free for guests and are funded by Airbnb and the generosity of Airbnb hosts, many of whom offer their home for free or at a discount through Airbnb.org.

Additionally, Big Bear is offering deeply discounted lodging and four (4) $25 dining vouchers for any Snow Summit or Bear Mountain on-site eateries. For more details, visit BigBear.com.

To check a list of available rooms and special rates, click here.

Mental Health

If you or a loved one is struggling with a mental health crisis or considering suicide, call or text 988. You can also click here to use 988 Lifeline Chat.

In cases of immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

The Los Angeles County ACCESS Center is open and operational 24/7 as the entry point for mental health services, information and referrals. Call 1-800-854-7771.

You can also dial the Disaster Distress Helpline 24/7 at 800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746.

Damage to structures is seen from hilltop perspective in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP

Resources for Healthcare Professionals

Los Angeles-based healthcare apparel company FIGS is providing free personal protective equipment to hospitals, in addition to meals, scrubs and help with childcare costs for medical professionals impacted by the SoCal fires.

Anyone in the healthcare community who is need can email HereforLA@wearfigs.com with their requests.

Respite Opportunities

Discovery Cube is offering free children's museum admission through Friday, Jan. 10. The museum is open Thursday until 5 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rideshare Assistance

Lyft is offering two rides up to $25 each ($50 total) for Los Angeles residents impacted by wildfires. Use code CAFIRERELIEF25 now through Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Uber is offering rides worth up to $40 for free to those who use the code WILDFIRE25, while Lyft is offering two free rides worth up to $25 to 500 riders using the code CAFIRERELIEF25. Uber drivers' earnings will not be impacted by the free rides.

The code is valid for up to 500 riders, and is being offered as part of the Lyft Up Disaster Response program.

Self Storage

Those impacted by the wildfires can get 30 days of free U-Haul self-storage or U-Box container rentals at one of 92 locations:

U-Haul Co. of Fresno (Bakersfield): 559-266-5134

U-Haul Co. of Los Angeles East: 626-859-4508Locations in Baldwin Park, City of Industry, Covina, El Monte, Glendora, Los Angeles, Pico Rivera, Rosemead, Whittier

U-Haul Co. of Los Angeles South: 424-329-5296Locations in Bellflower, Gardena, Long Beach, Rancho Dominguez, Torrance

U-Haul Co. of Los Angeles West: 310-532-9503Locations in Cudahy, Hollywood, Huntington Park, Inglewood, Los Angeles, Lynwood, Santa Monica

U-Haul Co. of North Orange County: 714-525-4717Locations in Anaheim, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, La Habra, Placentia, Santa Ana, Tustin, Westminster

U-Haul Co. of Riverside: 951-485-2007Locations in Cathedral City, Corona, Hemet, Indio, Moreno Valley, Riverside

U-Haul Co. of San Bernardino: 909-885-4378Locations in Apple Valley, Barstow, Fontana, Ontario, Pomona, Redlands, Rialto, San Bernardino, Victorville

U-Haul Co. of San Fernando Valley: 661-298-8222Locations in Altadena, Burbank, Canyon Country, Glendale, Lancaster, Los Angeles, North Hollywood, Pasadena

U-Haul Co. of Van Nuys/San Luis Obispo: 818-988-7008Locations in Agoura Hills, Chatsworth, Lompoc, North Hills, Northridge, Oxnard, Panorama City, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Simi Valley, Van Nuys, Ventura

Telephone Communications

Now through Wednesday, Jan. 15, T-Mobile is offering unlimited talk, text and data for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers who do not have these services as part of their current plan.

These services are being made available to customers in Altadena, La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles, Palisades, Pasadena and Sierra Madre.

Hearing Aids

Dr. Amit Gosalia is working to replace hearing aids and chargers for victims of the SoCal wildfires. If you have a hearing aid from Starkey Hearing, Signia Hearing, Oticon, or Cochlear Corp, you can reach out for a replacement.

Dr. Gosalia said you do not need to visit his office, and he will work with any Los Angeles doctor to assist. Impacted residents can call 602-625-7655 for more information.

Other Community Resources

The MALAN Fire & Wind Store Resources spreadsheet contains up-to-the-minute locations opening their doors to those impacted, in areas including Agoura Hills, Arcadia, Azusa, Bakersfield, Burbank, Chino, City of Industry, Covina, Crenshaw, Glendale, Greater Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, Koreatown, Laguna Hills, Lawndale, Long Beach, Marina del Rey, Miracle Mile, Montebello, Montrose, Northridge, Oxnard, Pacoima, Palmdale, Panorama City, Pasadena, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks, Silverlake, Skid Row, Ventura, West Adam, Woodland Hills.