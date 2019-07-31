Southwest Airlines flight attendant filmed lying inside overhead compartment

A Southwest flight attendant attempted to make the boarding process a little less mundane by climbing into the overhead bin and talking to passengers as they passed through the aisle.

Veronica Lloyd filmed the flight attendant lying on her stomach in the compartment before the flight took off from Nashville to Atlanta and posted it to on Monday.

I can’t get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together pic.twitter.com/bEHkMMgGXU — Verny Vern (@Disko_InVERNo) July 29, 2019

The flight attendant soon abandoned her post in the storage bin and got back to work, Lloyd said.

The airline's employees are "known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities," Southwest said in a statement.

"In this instance, one of our Flight Attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with Customers during boarding," the statement read. "Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain Safety as their top priority."

Veronica Lloyd via Storyful

Last month, another Southwest flight attendant was filmed rapping as a flight from Denver to Cincinnati taxied to the gate.

Earlier this year, passengers captured multiple instances of Southwest flight attendants performing acts of kindness for harried parents.

In April, a flight attendant was seen soothing a restless baby during the boarding process for a flight from Austin to Reno, Nevada, and in May, another flight attendant calmed down a crying baby on her first flight from Rockford, Illinois to Orlando for a trip to Disney World.