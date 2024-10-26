SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains in hospital after returning from space

A NASA astronaut who experienced a "medical issue" and was hospitalized after partaking in the successful Space X Crew-8 mission is expected to remain hospitalized overnight, NASA officials said.

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps and Russian astronaut Alexander Grebenkin were in the SpaceX Dragon capsule when it splashed down on Earth on Friday, NASA said.

This photo provided by NASA shows support teams work around the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after it landed, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024. Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 members, from left to right, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin and NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, and Jeanette Epps, are seen inside the Dragon spacecraft shortly after having landed off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., on Oct. 25, 2024. Joel Kowsky/NASA

After a medical evaluation, three of the crew members departed from the facility and arrived at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, NASA said.

One remaining astronaut remained in the hospital and is in stable condition and is under observation as a precautionary measure, NASA said.

Recovery of the crew and spacecraft went without incident, according to NASA.

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft lands in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024. NASA

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps and Russian space agency Roscosmos astronaut Alexander Grebenkin were flown together to the Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola hospital in Florida. NASA

An additional medical evaluation of the astronauts was requested out of an abundance of caution, NASA said.

The crew completed a 235-day mission into space.