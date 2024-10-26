SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains in hospital after returning from space
The crew completed a 235-day mission into space.
A NASA astronaut who experienced a "medical issue" and was hospitalized after partaking in the successful Space X Crew-8 mission is expected to remain hospitalized overnight, NASA officials said.
NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps and Russian astronaut Alexander Grebenkin were in the SpaceX Dragon capsule when it splashed down on Earth on Friday, NASA said.
After a medical evaluation, three of the crew members departed from the facility and arrived at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, NASA said.
One remaining astronaut remained in the hospital and is in stable condition and is under observation as a precautionary measure, NASA said.
Recovery of the crew and spacecraft went without incident, according to NASA.
An additional medical evaluation of the astronauts was requested out of an abundance of caution, NASA said.
