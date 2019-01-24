St. Louis police officer dies from gunshot wound

Jan 24, 2019, 5:30 AM ET
A police officer was shot and killed in St. Louis, authorities said.

The Metropolitan Police Department, City of St. Louis said via Twitter early Thursday morning that one of its officers had been hospitalized for a gunshot wound.

About an hour later, the police department revealed that the female officer had died.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that the officer transported to the hospital has succumbed to her injuries. We ask that you keep the officer's family and the entire SLMPD in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our officer and friend," the department tweeted.

It's the second law enforcement officer in the United States this week to die from gunfire in the line of duty. Officer Sean Tuder was shot and killed Sunday attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Mobile, Alabama.

