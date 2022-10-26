St. Louis school 'had always been the target' for teen suspect: Police

A student and a teacher were killed and several were hurt in the shooting.

For the 19-year-old who opened fire at his former high school in St. Louis, Missouri, killing two, "the school had always been the target," police said.

The suspect, Orlando Harris, "felt isolated and alone" and "there was a disconnect between him and what he felt was the school community," St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack said at a news conference Wednesday.

Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, on Oct. 24, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP

One student and one teacher were killed in the Monday morning shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Several others were injured.

Harris, who was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition when he "forced entry" into the building, died during an exchange of gunfire, Sack said.

Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms agents alongside a FBI agent and a St. Louis metropolitan police officer, walk outside the north side of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School after a shooting, Oct. 24, 2022, in St. Louis. Tim Vizer/AFP via Getty Images

Harris -- who graduated from the high school last year -- had been seeing mental health professionals, Sack said Wednesday, and his family had him committed on some occasions.

Whenever Harris' family "noticed him, kind of, stepping out of line ... they always worked to try and get him back on his medication, back into therapy, whatever it is that he needed," Sack said.

The family -- who has been "fully cooperative" with police -- appears to have "done everything they could have possibly done" to help Harris, Sack said, "but sometimes that's not enough."

Sack said Tuesday that Harris left behind a notebook with writings about his desire to "conduct this school shooting."

Broken glass at the entrance on the north side of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School after a shooting in St Louis, Missouri, Oct. 24, 2022. Two people were killed and several were injured by a gunman who opened fire at a high school. Tim Vizer/AFP via Getty Images

According to Sack, Harris wrote: "I don't have any friends, I don't have any family, I've never had a girlfriend, I've never had a social life."

Sack said Harris called himself an "isolated loner," which Harris called a "perfect storm for a mass shooter."

Harris' family would search his room on occasion but the family was not aware of his notebook, Sack said.

It's not yet clear when or how Harris bought the gun, Sack said.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.