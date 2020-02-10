'Start Here': Biden admits 'uphill battle' in New Hampshire and Trump's impeachment retribution Here's what you need to know to start your day.

It's Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Let's start here.

1. Primary polls

The high-stakes New Hampshire primary is Tuesday with polls showing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., topping the field and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg surging behind him after the Iowa caucuses.

In an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, former Vice President Joe Biden, who came in fourth in Iowa, admitted that winning the Granite State will be an "uphill battle," but "I think it's a fight we'll do well in."

"This may not be a traditional year ... but it does seem hard to imagine how Joe Biden can really come back if he comes in fourth or fifth here in New Hampshire," Stephanopoulos told "Start Here" today. "Can Amy Klobuchar survive another fifth place finish? What happens to Elizabeth Warren if she doesn't come in first or second in the state right next to Massachusetts?"

2. Impeachment retribution

Days after his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump went on a firing spree, purging key witnesses from the House's hearings who he believed wronged him during the process.

"He's been urged by his some of his strongest supporters on Capitol Hill and outside of Washington to lay off, to take the win, be gracious, but these are not usual things he does," ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl told the podcast. "He's been urged that this could backfire on him, so I think there's trepidation about what he's going to do next."

On Friday, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland was recalled from his post just hours after Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother were removed from their National Security Council posts. Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman did not testify in the House impeachment hearings, but Sondland testified to the House Intelligence Committee that the president sought a quid pro quo with Ukraine, while Alexander Vindman detailed Trump's July phone call with the Ukrainian president.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to his Marine One departure from the White House in Washington, Feb. 7, 2020. Alex Wong/Getty Images

3. Coronavirus cruise

A cruise ship remains under quarantine in Yokohama, Japan, as the coronavirus spreads among the thousands of passengers still on board.

ABC News' Maggie Rulli interviewed a newlywed couple who have quarantined themselves to their room to avoid getting sick: "For them they think, they're safe right now, they do not want to get this virus; they're doing everything they can to stay healthy so that they can leave."

Health officials have confirmed more than 800 deaths worldwide since the outbreak began, surpassing the death toll in the 2002-2003 SARS pandemic.

Elsewhere:

A night for 'Parasite: It was a huge evening for "Parasite" at the Academy Awards Sunday night. The South Korean film was a surprising best picture win, while it also racked up three other awards.

Best dressed: And no awards show is complete without some best dressed honors for everyone from Janelle Monae to Billy Porter.

'Do we get a discount?': A British Airways plane set a record Sunday for the fastest subsonic flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

'Assassination' attempt: A New York City man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder for shooting police officers in two separate incidents over the weekend.

Election Update: The Polling Picture In New Hampshire Is Actually Pretty Clear: The New Hampshire primary is just one day away and it could be make or break for several candidates. So what does the polling show?

Doff your cap:

The cast and crew of "Parasite" spent most of Oscars night on stage accepting a parade of awards at the 92nd Academy Awards. But it was one woman who wasn't even in the movie, or behind the camera, who was a star Sunday: translator Sharon Choi.

The South Korean film became the first non-English film to win best picture -- it only took 92 years -- and with director Bong Joon-ho and the producers speaking only limited English, they brought a translator on the red carpet and stage. Choi ended up being a star in her own right.

South Korean film director Bong Joon Ho accepts the award for Best Director for "Parasite" during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

She perfectly conveyed Bong's jokes and made us love her almost as much as the movie itself.

We may see Choi on the Academy Awards red carpet for her own work, though. She told E!'s preshow that she is also an aspiring filmmaker, and even earned plaudits from Bong.