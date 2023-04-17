Start of Dominion-Fox defamation trial delayed until Tuesday

The judge in the case announced the delay Sunday night.

The start of the trial in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, which was scheduled to get underway Monday, has been delayed by one day, the judge in the case announced Sunday night.

Judge Eric Davis said the trial would get underway on Tuesday.

Jury selection in the case began on Thursday and was scheduled to continue on Monday, with opening arguments scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Under the new schedule, jury selection is now expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

Dominion has accused the conservative network of knowingly pushing false conspiracy theories that the voting machine company had somehow rigged the 2020 presidential election in Joe Biden's favor, in what Dominion claims was an effort to combat concerns over declining ratings and viewer retention.

Fox has defended its coverage, dismissing the suit as a "political crusade in search of a financial windfall."