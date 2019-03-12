It's Monday, March 11, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Fleet weak?

What caused a new Boeing passenger jet to crash just minutes after takeoff?

Investigators are hoping two black boxes recovered from the wreckage of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 will shed some light on that. That crash killed all 157 on board. A similar incident in October killed 189 in Indonesia. Both planes were 737 Max 8 models.

The stakes are high for Boeing, ABC News Senior Transportation Correspondent David Kerley says on "Start Here," as more and more carriers ground their fleets of the company's best-selling jet.

2. 'Not worth it'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she's against impeaching President Donald Trump, telling The Washington Post in a new interview: "He's just not worth it."

Her comments break with other Democrats, especially among Congressional newcomers eager to discuss impeachment proceedings.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl tells us on today's podcast that Pelosi's "sending a message to her own rank and file."

3. $4.7 trillion

In a rare on-camera briefing, the White House on Monday rolled out a $4.7 trillion budget proposal that includes more money for the military and a border wall and less for education and health care.

Congress won't pass this proposal as is, ABC News' Anne Flaherty says on "Start Here," but it does serve as a road map of the Trump administration's priorities and its plans for 2020.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

4. 19 days of terror

A year ago in Austin, Texas, two people died and five were wounded in a string of bombings that lasted nearly three weeks.

Now, for the first time, we're getting a look at how authorities responded, including the final moments in which SWAT officers closed in on the suspected bomber sitting inside his car.

ABC News Senior Investigative Reporter Josh Margolin joins "Start Here" to share exclusive police audio that's part of a "Nightline" special project.

"They race up," Margolin says, "and they're banging on his window, and -- boom! -- he detonates his last device."

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Elsewhere:

'Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation': An MMA superstar is arrested in Miami after, police said, he snatched away and smashed the cell phone of a man trying to take a photo.

'She didn't deserve that. No one deserves that.' The family of a 33-year-old mother of three who died after being struck by a rock thrown from a highway overpass believes "justice will come."

'Drinking and playing with loaded weapons is not a good thing in any manner or sense': A Missouri woman allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend while the pair were drinking whiskey and re-enacting a movie scene.

From our friends at FiveThirtyEight:

The 6 wings of the Democratic Party: Many labels have lost their utility by becoming too broad and oversimplified; the term "progressive," for example, has become virtually meaningless to describe different kinds of Democrats, since politicians as different as Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez both define themselves as progressive. So here's a short guide to the various factions of the 2019-20 Democratic Party.

Doff your cap:

"The Investigation," ABC News' everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-Mueller-investigation podcast, features interviews with David Bossie, Donald Trump's former deputy campaign manager, and Keith Davidson, a former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, both of whom received hush-money payments after allegedly having affairs with Trump.

A former chief investigator during the Clinton administration, Bossie says the current White House is not prepared to handle the onslaught of investigations or what he sees as the eventual outcome: "We are headed to impeachment."

Davidson, who negotiated with Michael Cohen to secure payment for his clients, talks about why Trump's former fixer turned on him. He also identifies what he says was the pivotal moment during the campaign that triggered Trump to pay off Stormy Daniels.

Davidson also goes on the record about his dealings with American Media Inc., the National Enquirer's parent company, and his "incredible meeting" with AMI CEO David Pecker and Karen McDougal, whose story AMI purchased for $150,000 to "catch and kill" immediately before the 2016 election.

"Start Here" is the flagship daily news podcast from ABC News -- a straightforward look at the day's top stories in 20 minutes. Listen for free every weekday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or the ABC News app. On Amazon Echo, ask Alexa to "Play 'Start Here'" or add the "Start Here" skill to your Flash Briefing. Follow @StartHereABC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for exclusive content, show updates and more.