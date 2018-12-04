It's Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Thanks for choosing to start here.

1. US, China temporarily halt trade war

This weekend at the G-20 summit, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared to reach a truce over the countries' long-simmering trade war.

The president called it one of the largest deals ever made, touting China's promise to buy a number of American goods that would boost agriculture.

However, ABC News' Karen Travers tells us the president may have gotten ahead of himself when he tweeted about auto tariffs on Monday morning.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

2. Speculation around Democratic 2020 hopefuls

As dust from the midterms settles, Democrats are huddling with brain trusts to game out a potential bid for president.

Today, we are 700 days away from the 2020 election.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and FiveThirtyEight's Geoffrey Skelley examine who could break through against Trump in 2020.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

3. Local communities lead climate change fight

This morning in Poland, world leaders are beginning their second day of a conference at which they're trying to figure out how to keep global temperature increases below the range described by the U.N. as "catastrophic."

The Trump administration, though, is rather divided on climate change.

Officials put out a report saying it's already having a negative impact on American life and economy, but the White House said that was far-fetched.

When we talked to one of the report's authors, he said the federal government is not treating this like an emergency, but many local communities already are.

Skip Stiles, executive director of the environmental nonprofit Wetlands Watch, tells us that officials in Norfolk, Virginia, need more help from the federal government to combat tomorrow's problems today.

4. Girl Scout troop meets with moms in prison

This is not your average troop meeting.

In Baltimore, a Girl Scout Troop meets every other week in prison because the girls' mothers are incarcerated.

ABC News' Rachel Scott spent some time with these women and girls, and she tell us how the program is aimed at helping both mothers and daughters.

Other news:

'My son was murdered by this officer and that was cowardice': The family of a 21-year-old black man mistaken for a suspect at an Alabama mall and shot to death by police was shot three times in the back, according to the results of an independent autopsy.

'Ideally, you would have a road map': Court filings due this week could shed more light on what high-profile witnesses are telling special counsel Robert Mueller and his team.

'A scenario like this raises all the classic warning signs of a foreign corrupt practices act violation': Trump associates considered giving a $50 million Moscow penthouse to Vladimir Putin, a source tells ABC News.

'I think it would have been good to have the full Senate': The CIA director is scheduled today to brief a group of senior senators on Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

'There's frustration': Mitch McConnell's handling of a bill on criminal justice reform prompts questions.

