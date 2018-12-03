'My son was murdered,' says father of man mistakenly shot by police in Alabama mall

The family of the 21-year-old man killed by a police officer in an Alabama mall says an independent autopsy shows he was shot three times in the back.

"That was wrong. My son was murdered by this officer and that was cowardice," Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Sr., whose namesake son was shot to death on Thanksgiving night at the Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover, said at a news conference Monday morning.

The father spoke after attorneys for the family shared results of an independent autopsy that showed Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. was shot hit in the head, neck and lower back by three bullets allegedly fired at him from behind.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the Bradford family, said Dr. Roger Mitchell, a forensic pathologist, was hired by the family to conduct the autopsy and concluded that the "manner of death is homicide."

"We believe based on this forensic evidence that this officer should be charged with a crime," Crump said at the news conference. "There's nothing that justifies him shooting E.J. as he's moving away from him."

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the shooting, but have released few details.

A 20-year-old man was apprehended last week in connection with mall shooting that left two people wounded and led to the officer-involved shooting of Bradford.

Police identified Erron Martez Dequan Brown as the gunman who shot 18-year-old Brian Xavier Wilson and a 12-year-old girl, setting off a chain reaction in which a police officer shot and killed an EJ Bradford.

Hoover police mistakenly believed Bradford, who had a permit to carry a concealed weapon and was armed the night he was shot, was the suspect who opened fire in the mall.

However, police later said Bradford did not fire his gun in that initial altercation with the teen.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.