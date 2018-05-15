'Start Here': Deadly clashes a dramatic backdrop for Israel embassy opening

It's Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Deadly day in Gaza

Yesterday, the Trump administration went ahead with a plan that shocked the world and delighted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- it opened an embassy in Jerusalem.

As President Trump addressed a crowd via video, tens of thousands of Palestinians had already gathered along the border of Gaza to protest.

When the dust settled, Palestinian health authorities said at least 2,700 were injured and more than 55 were killed.

ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Terry Moran says this violence was like anything the country has ever seen.

2. Back and forth with ZTE

Several weeks ago, everyone was worried about a trade war.

President Trump had just rolled out a series of tariffs, first on steel and aluminum, then something perhaps even more consequential: Chinese tech firms.

Around the same time, the Commerce Department also slapped sanctions on China's telecom giant ZTE, saying it had illegally shipped equipment to Iran and North Korea.

This week, the President said he was reconsidering. The reason? Saving Chinese Jobs.

Leland Miller with the China Beige Book says President Trump's about-face sends the wrong message to potential trade violators.

4. Christie plays to win

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spent more than seven years fighting for legalized sports betting in his state.

"Let's face it, New Jersey is, you know, a big state for gambling," he said on today's episode. "We are the second state to have casino gambling in the country. This is a natural extension of that. And the people decided they wanted it, and so we pushed hard for it."

On Monday, the Supreme Court struck down a 25-year-old law that barred sports gambling in most states. Christie, now out of office, reflects on the state's win and tells us where we should expect to see him placing his first sports bet.

5. Primary day in Pennsylvania

Last week, four states pushed us a little bit closer to the midterm elections, and now today four more state s-- Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Idaho and Oregon -- are set to hold their primary elections.

ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks tells us why Pennsylvania's primaries in particular are so important looking ahead to November.