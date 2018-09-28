It's Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Here's what you need to start your day:

Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford, the alleged sexual misconduct

Millions across the country tuned in live yesterday for a dramatic and emotional hearing that could determine whether Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will sit on the highest court in the land.

Christine Blasey Ford delivered emotional testimony of the night that she claimed Kavanaugh attacked her at a gathering of high school students when they were teenagers. She told lawmakers she was "terrified" to speak in public before the committee, but that telling her story was her "civic duty."

Hours later, Judge Brett Kavanaugh fired back, fiercely defending his name and reputation, and raging at the Democrats. Republican lawmakers, who allowed a sex-crimes prosecutor to lead their questioning during Ford's testimony, jumped in to defend the nominee and condemn the process.

It was an unprecedented moment in U.S. history, and we take you through the entire day with a full slate of ABC News reporters and analysts.

In other news:

'Heartbroken': Authorities in North Carolina found what's believed to be the body of a missing 6-year-old boy.

'Those are the kind of results we get when we work together': Violent crime in the U.S. declined 0.2 percent last year.

'... left there like a dog': Prosecutors have filed criminal homicide charges against a Nashville cop seen in surveillance footage shooting a man in the back as he ran away.

'Nightline': Special report -- Youngest US face transplant recipient shares story of suicide survival and hope: 'Life is an amazing gift':

Katie Stubblefield became the youngest face transplant recipient in the United States after a failed suicide attempt left her face severely disfigured. "Nightline" followed her journey from her life before the transplant surgery through her recovery and what her hope for her future is now.

"I really truly want to help everything in any possible way that I can," she said. "Life is an amazing gift. Life's beautiful. ... Find someone to talk to, someone who will listen to you because life is a wonderful gift."

The full report is coming soon on "Nightline."

**Video contains disturbing images. Viewer discretion advised.**

On this day in history:

Sept. 28, 2000 -- The FDA approves a pill for abortion.

Today's must-see photo:

Protesters are arrested outside the U.S. Supreme Court building as Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify on Capitol Hill, Sept. 27, 2018.

Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA via Shutterstock

