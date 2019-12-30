'Start Here': Hanukkah stabbing attack and shooting inside Texas church service Here's what you need to know to start the day.

It's Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Let's start here.

1.Hanukkah stabbing

Five people were stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home outside of New York City on Saturday night.

Police say a suspect barged into the home and used a machete to attack victims at random.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo described the incident as "an act of domestic terrorism."

ABC News chief investigative reporter Josh Margolin says this is the latest in a string of anti-Semitic attacks in the New York City area in recent weeks.

2. Texas church shooting

Two people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday.

The gunman was shot and killed by armed congregation members shortly after the attack began. A person attending the service was also killed.

ABC News' Jim Ryan explains to “Start Here” that a recently passed state law encouraged parishioners to arm themselves inside houses of worship.

3. Impeachment strategy

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has still not transmitted the articles of impeachment to the Senate, leaving the timing for a possible Senate trial up in the air.

Meanwhile, ABC News’ Rachel Scott tells "Start Here" that Vice President Joe Biden has flipped his stance in recent days on testifying should he be subpoenaed.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden pumps his fist as he speaks during a campaign event, Dec. 29, 2019, in Peterborough, N.H. Mary Schwalm/AP

4. Striking back

The U.S. has carried out strikes against an Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, the Department of Defense said Sunday.

The strikes targeted five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, which the U.S. blames for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor on Friday.

ABC News' Elizabeth McLaughlin tells "Start Here" that this particular group has caused problems in Iraq for years.

Elsewhere:

'Help me': Workers at a McDonald's came to the rescue of a domestic abuse victim after she mouthed 'Help me' at the drive-thru window.

Get vaccinated or don't come back: Seattle public schools are requiring all of their students to get measles, mumps and rubella vaccines before they return from winter break, or they won't be allowed to return.

'Never prayed like that before!': The Kansas men's basketball team had no problems on the court Sunday, but getting home on their flight was a different story.

Doff your cap:

A bus driver in Milwaukee is used to bringing in pedestrians from the cold streets of the city, but she gained two furry passengers on a recent route.

Jamie Grabowski spotted the two dogs alone on the street around midnight as she was wrapping up her day and brought them onto her bus.

1:58

She later helped reunite them with their worried owner.