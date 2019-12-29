2 dead including suspect in shooting at Texas church The shooting occurred at a church in White Settlement, Texas.

At least one victim is dead after a gunman opened fire inside a crowded Texas church on Sunday morning before he was shot to death by an armed security guard, officials told ABC News.

The shooting occurred about 11:20 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement and was captured on the church's live stream of the service, officials said.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that they "are en route to a reported shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas."

Three people were taken to hospitals, including one who remained in critical condition. Another victim died en route to the hospital, officials said.

The shooter, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.