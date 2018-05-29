'Start Here': New hope for Trump-Kim summit as top officials meet in North Korea

It's May 29, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Off-again, on-again summit

Officials are racing to make President Donald Trump's off-again, on-again summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un happen.

This weekend, there was a surprise meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim, while an American delegation quietly made its way into North Korea to meet Kim's aides.

ABC News Beijing Correspondent Bob Woodruff has reported extensively from inside North Korea and explains what's happening behind-the-scenes.

2. The facts behind #WhereAreTheChildren

The debate over immigration policy has been dominated by a single hashtag over the last few days: #WhereAreTheChildren.

The U.S. government admitted more than a month ago that officials had lost track of nearly 1,500 migrant children who were placed with sponsors after arriving in the country. The admission picked up fresh steam this weekend as immigration advocates pounded social media, but it's more complicated than you think. ABC News' Ali Rogin untangles the facts.

3. When it rains, it pours

Flood waters tore through Ellicott City, Maryland, on Sunday as a freak storm system dumped more than 7 inches of rain in just a few hours.

ABC News Senior Transportation Correspondent David Kerley surveyed the damage and tells us: "The water was 10-20 feet high, carrying cars right down the stream that are new blocking some of the draining areas."

Meteorologists called it a flood you see once in 1,000 years, but this happened to the same city two years ago and residents had just finished rebuilding. Why are we seeing floods like this?

ABC News meteorologist Dan Peck explains whether climate change is a factor and although events like these are rare, people should be prepared for them every year.

4. Starbucks shuts its doors

Starbucks will close its doors to customers this afternoon and hold a national day of unconscious bias training.

This was prompted by a Starbucks employee in Philadelphia who called the cops on two black men who sat down without buying anything as they waited for a friend.

Starbucks also said it's taking the decision out of employee's hands, telling them in a recent memo that any person can essentially sit wherever they want and use the bathrooms whenever they want.

ABC News' Linsey Davis says the company believes this training is the start of a greater dialogue between the company and the community.

5. Potty-mouthed puppet lawsuit

"Sesame Street" has taught us a lot of things: portion control, sleep habits and spelling, just to name a few.

But now the company that produces "Sesame Street" is hoping to school a Hollywood studio in trademark law.

It's all because of a new movie starring puppets called "The Happytime Murders," which stars Melissa McCarthy alongside a cast of foul-mouthed, R-rated puppet characters.

And Sesame Street Workshops is suing -- not because of the puppets or the scripting, but because of the tagline: "No Sesame ... All Street."

The "Sesame Street" team says the marketing campaign is explicitly playing off its reputation and that some parents might even get confused.