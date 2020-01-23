'Start Here': House Democrats begin to make their case against Trump Here's what you need to know to start your day.

It's Thursday, Jan. 23, 2019. Let's start here.

1. The managers

On the first of their three days of opening arguments in the Senate trial, the House impeachment managers began making their case against President Donald Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-Calif.) a House manager in the trial, "attempted to bring all of these threads of the Ukraine affair together for senators," especially for those who didn't follow testimony from the impeachment hearings, says ABC News' Katherine Faulders on "Start Here."

"Now it's their job as the House impeachment managers to present what they say are the facts to the senators who have not connected the dots," she tells the podcast.

Before heading back to Washington, D.C. from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the president blasted the Democratic House managers for bringing the case to the Senate, "They had no case. It's all a hoax."

2. Weinstein trial underway

The rape and sexual assault trial of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is now underway in New York.

In opening arguments, prosecutors called Weinstein a sexual predator and a rapist, and outlined their case with six women testifying against the former movie mogul.

The defense dismissed the claims, saying all sex was consensual and at one point described the prosecutors opening arguments "as a preview to a movie we're not going to see," according to ABC News' Chris Francescani.

Harvey Weinstein leaves court in his rape trial, in New York, Jan. 22, 2020. Richard Drew/AP

3. Ex-CEO: Grammys rigged

Former Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan is claiming that the Recording Academy "manipulates the nominations process," according to her complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Dugan, who was put on leave last week for unspecified misconduct, also alleged in the complaint that she was subject to retaliation for accusing an academy executive of sexually harassing her. He has denied the claim.

"She's saying essentially she was sidelined from this position and the big bombshell that everyone is now talking about is that she's saying that the Recording Academy may have rigged nominations, voting and even who gets to perform at the Grammys," ABC News' Erielle Reshef tells the podcast.

In a statement, the Recording Academy accused Dugan of creating a "toxic and intolerable work environment and engaged in abusive and bullying conduct," allegations that Dugan has denied. The academy added that it "immediately launched independent investigations to review both Ms. Dugan’s potential misconduct and her subsequent allegations."

Then-Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan Speaks at the 62nd Grammy Awards Nominations at CBS Broadcast Center on Nov. 20, 2019 in New York. WireImage/Getty Images, FILE

'Thorough investigation': Gritty, the incredibly popular mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers, is known for his antics both on and off the ice but one family alleges that he may have gone too far after accusing the mascot of punching and physically assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

'Stark and horrible reminder': Three Americans were killed battling the Australian wildfires Thursday when their water tanker plane crashed in New South Wales.

'Favorite of the Russians': Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton on Wednesday for defamation alleging that the former secretary of state suggested the congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate was a "favorite of the Russians."

'Increase in incidents by untrained animals': Travelers may be used to flying with their emotional support animals -- anything from a pet hamster to a baby crocodile -- but the rules are about to change, according to a new proposal from the Department of Transportation.

'Adam Schiff’s opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial': “No president has ever sought to undermine an impeachment inquiry in the way this president has,” said Schiff in the first two hours of Democratic House managers’ opening arguments.

