It's Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Here's what you need to start your day:

First up -- Featured stories from today's episode of ABC News' daily podcast, 'Start Here':

1. Hurricane Florence threatens Southeast with catastrophic flooding

Hurricane Florence is swirling toward the Southeast, where several states are threatened. Forecasters expect Florence to hover off the coast of the Carolinas for days, causing catastrophic flooding.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned yesterday that "tens of thousands of structures" could be damaged "from the storm surge alone."

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, ABC News Chief National Correspondent Tom Llamas tells us people there are taking the flooding threats and evacuation orders seriously: "They always say, "The wind will hurt you, the water will kill you.' That's what they're afraid of here -- the massive storm surge."

2. $10 million transfer from FEMA to ICE under scrutiny

One of the last things the Federal Emergency Management Agency needs right now is a scandal.

But that's exactly what Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., says FEMA has on its hands -- with $10 million the Trump administration is taking away from the agency to spend instead on its immigration crackdown.

ABC News' Ali Rogin says while that number seems high, it doesn't amount to an actual scandal.

3. FiveThirtyEight forecast: Republicans favored to keep control of the Senate

Republicans have a 2-in-3 chance of maintaining control of the Senate, according to the latest forecast from our partners at FiveThirtyEight.

"On the one hand, you should be nervous if you're Republicans -- a 1-in-3 chance happens a lot," FiveThirtyEight editor in chief Nate Silver tells us. "On the other hand, there are so many vulnerable Democratic-held seats."

Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE

4. FDA cracks down on e-cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration issued letters and fines to electronic cigarette makers yesterday, asking them to figure out how to make vaping less popular with children or face a ban on the sale of flavored vaping products. More than 2 million middle and high school students were regular users of e-cigarettes last year, according to the FDA.

ABC News Chief Health and Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton tells us kids don't see a risk: "At that age group, the initial appeal is that these aren't real cigarettes."

STOCK/Getty Images

In other news:

Gunman kills 5, then himself: A man in California went on a shooting spree before taking his own life, police said.

Ken Starr on Donald Trump: " ... I do think it sounds in the nature of an abuse of power ..."

Fager follows Moonves out the door at CBS: Days after CEO and Chairman Leslie Moonves left the network amid allegations of inappropriate behavior, "60 Minutes" executive producer Jeff Fager did likewise.

Could Jamie Dimon beat Donald Trump in an election? Don't ask Jamie Dimon: The CEO of JPMorgan Chase, after saying he could defeat the president, told ABC News, "I shouldn't have said it."

The storm on the other side of America: Tropical Storm Olivia may have been downgraded from a hurricane, but it's still producing seriously dangerous conditions in Hawaii.

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

Republicans Are Favorites In The Senate, But Democrats Have Two Paths To An Upset

'Nightline' Rewind: Here's what you missed last night:

Brigitte Nielson opens up about having a baby at 54: She also blasted the double standard that many older mothers deal with, saying people "can get really mean."

Play

Couple accused of keeping GoFundMe donations for homeless man: GoFundMe announced it would make sure John Bobbitt receives the full amount of money raised on his behalf.

Play

On this day in history:

Sept. 13, 1993 -- Israeli and Palestinian leaders signed a peace agreement at the White House. The agreement was a set of principles intended to make peace work in the future.

Play

Today's must-see photo:

Sand bags surround homes on North Topsail Beach, N.C., Sept. 12, 2018, as Hurricane Florence threatens the coast.(photo credit: Chuck Burton/AP)

For more great photos from around the world click HERE.

What's hot on social:

The International Space Station provides a unique view of Hurricane Florence churning toward the southeastern U.S.

Play

All right, you're off and running. You can always get the latest news on ABCNews.com and on the ABC News app. Details on how to subscribe to the "Start Here" podcast are below. See you tomorrow!

"Start Here" is a daily ABC News podcast hosted by Brad Mielke featuring original reporting on stories that are driving the national conversation. Listen for FREE on the ABC News app, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio -- or ask Alexa: "Play 'Start Here.'"

Follow @StartHereABC on social for exclusive content, show updates and more: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.