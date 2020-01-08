'Start Here': Iran strikes back, Puerto Rico earthquake and Trump impeachment trial Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Iran launches missiles at US forces hours after commander’s funeral Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

It's Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Let's start here.

1. 'Act of war'

Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq in the wake of the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

The attack came just hours after ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who warned that the U.S. would pay for what he called an "act of war."

"I certainly didn't get the sense that it was imminent, but it was chilling sitting there with the foreign minister and have him look you in the eye and say that they would be taking retaliatory action," she tells "Start Here."

2. State of emergency

Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake collapsed buildings and knocked out power to the island.

ABC News' Victor Oquendo joins the podcast from Puerto Rico where he says officials are comparing the destruction to Hurricane Maria: "Down here there's no running water, there's no electricity with no sign of when it will return, and with so many flattened houses around, it's like they're reliving the aftermath of Hurricane Maria."

A man carries a St. Jude statue from the Inmaculada Concepcion church ruins that was built in 1841 and collapsed after an earthquake hit the island in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2020. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

3. Impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that there are enough votes in the Republican-controlled Senate to move forward with the impeachment trial once the impeachment articles are delivered from the House.

Negotiations between both parties on the trial details were at a standstill as Democrats called for allowing witnesses and documents related to the president's dealings with Ukraine. McConnell said the question of witnesses would be addressed later in the trial.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused McConnell of delaying making a decision and threatened to force a vote on witnesses at the start of the trial, a move that could potentially put Senate Republicans facing tough re-election campaigns in a tough spot, according to ABC News' Trish Turner.

"You can bet Democrats will hang this around their neck any way they can in these campaigns back home," she says.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tells reporters he has secured enough Republican votes to start President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and postpone a decision on witnesses and documents Democrats want, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

