It's Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Sen. John McCain dead at 81

The political world continues to mourn Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who passed away on Saturday night after a battle with brain cancer.

ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl and ABC News' Ron Claiborne reflect on their years covering McCain on the campaign train, and ABC News' Meghan Keneally tells us what McCain's death means for Tuesday's Republican primaries in Arizona.

"Start Here" is a daily ABC News podcast hosted by Brad Mielke featuring original reporting on stories that are driving the national conversation. Listen for FREE on the ABC News app, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio -- or ask Alexa: "Play 'Start Here.'"

Follow @StartHereABC on social for exclusive content, show updates and more: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

2. Pope Francis begs forgiveness for church abuse

Pope Francis wrapped up a trip to Ireland Sunday amid new allegations of abuse in the U.S.

During the trip, a former Vatican official came out with a letter alleging that Pope Francis himself knew that an American cardinal, Theodore McCarrick, had already been punished for sexual abuse and then empowered him anyway to select American bishops.

ABC News’ David Wright was in Ireland for the visit and says the visit was a “pilgrimage of atonement.”

Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

3. Three killed, 11 injured in mass shooting at video game tournament

Thousands of people watching a livestream of a Madden NFL esports tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, heard gunshots, panic and chaos after a gunman opened fire. Officials said three people were killed, including the suspected shooter, and 11 injured.

The suspect, David Katz, was involved in the competition, according to officials. ABC News' Victor Oquendo tells us from Jacksonville that reports indicated the shooting started after an argument over a game.

"It does sound like this was a disgruntled gamer who may have lost and then came back into the place where this tournament was being held and started shooting," Oquendo says.