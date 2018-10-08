It's Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Here's what you need to start your day:

1. Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court

Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed as the newest Supreme Court justice on Saturday after the Senate voted in favor of his confirmation, 50-48.

ABC News political director Rick Klein and ABC News political analyst Cokie Roberts tell us what impact his confirmation will have on the midterm elections.

2. 20 dead in New York limo crash

On Saturday in upstate New York, a limousine blew through an intersection and crashed into a car in a parking lot.

Investigators say 18 people in the limo died, along with two pedestrians standing nearby.

ABC News’ Whitney Lloyd says the building of limousines is not regulated by any agency the U.S.

3. Friends supsect murder after Saudi journalist dissappears in Turkey

A controversial Saudi columnist has been missing in Turkey since walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week.

ABC News Foreign Editor Marcus Wilford tells us while Turkish authorities say they’re looking into Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, his friends believe there is foul play involved.

4. Apple, Amazon deny hardware spying report

A new report from Bloomberg says China has been using hardware hacks to spy on Apple, Amazon and perhaps even the American government.

ABC News’ Lee Ferran tells us that the two companies and the Department of Homeland Security are pushing back on the report.

4. Mormon Tabernacle Choir dropping 'Mormon' amid other church changes

Starting next year, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is dropping the word "Mormon" from its signature choir, which had been known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Marc Giauque, news director at KSL Radio in Salt Lake City, tells us that the church is also making changes to its weekly services.

In other news:

Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift breaks her political silence, endorses Democrats in passionate post: Taylor Swift -- the notoriously apolitical pop star -- broke her political silence Sunday night in a passionate and lengthy Instagram post, where she endorsed a Democratic candidate for Tennessee Senate and urged Americans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

Maine showdown?: Susan Rice will give 'consideration' to running against Sen. Susan Collins: Susan Rice walked back a much-discussed tweet from last week at a panel discussion on Sunday, but said she will give a run against Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins "due consideration." Rice, who served as national security adviser under President Barack Obama, opened eyes on Friday when she responded to a question asking if anyone was willing to challenge Collins in the wake of her confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Concert panic: Pandemonium erupts at Lil Wayne concert, injuring at least 12: At least 12 people were injured during a Lil Wayne concert in Atlanta on Sunday as concertgoers reacted to an apparent “shots fired” warning from the crowd, according to police. Pandemonium erupted about five songs into the rapper’s set at the annual A3C Festival late Sunday as crowd members tried to flee the scene after the warning, police said.

Honoring native languages: Foreign language app marks Columbus Day by adding Navajo, Hawaiian language classes: A foreign language app with more than 300 million users is marking Columbus Day, which is alternatively recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day, by launching classes in two native languages. Duolingo has started offering classes in olelo Hawaii (Hawaiian) and Diné (Navajo) after years of campaigning by employees of the Pittsburgh-based company, which fields daily requests to add to the dozens of languages taught on the app.

NFL protests: Eric Reid takes a knee during national anthem upon his return to the NFL: Eric Reid, a defensive back with the Carolina Panthers, took a knee on the field on Sunday during the national anthem before a game against the New York Giants. The game marked Reid’s return to the NFL after an uncertain few months as a free agent which he believes were because of his continued protests against racism and police brutality.

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

How Kavanaugh Will Change The Supreme Court

'Nightline' Rewind: Here's what you missed Friday night:

Lady Gaga was 'blown away' by Bradley Cooper's voice for 'A Star Is Born': Gaga talked about how her character's story compared to her real life journey to stardom when she was an aspiring New York City singer.

Key GOP, Democratic senators throw support behind Kavanaugh: After an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, key senators voted to advance the judge's nomination to the next step.

On this day in history:

Oct. 8, 1982 -- The unemployment rate hit a double-digit figure for the first time in the U.S. since World War II.

Today's must-see photo:

Members of the C. de Barcellona built a human tower during the 27th Tarragona Competition, Oct. 7, 2018, in Tarragona, Spain. The "Castellers" who build the human towers with precise techniques compete in groups, know as "colles," at local festivals with aim to build the highest and most complex human tower. The Catalan tradition is believed to have originated from human towers built at the end of the 18th century by dance groups and is part of the Catalan culture. (photo credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

What's hot on social:

Surveillance video released by British police shows the terrifying moment a 91-year-old man was shoved and sent flying onto train tracks in London.

All right, you're off and running. You can always get the latest news on ABCNews.com and on the ABC News app. Details on how to subscribe to the "Start Here" podcast are below. See you tomorrow!

